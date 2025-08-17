Celebrities React to Steph Curry's Latest International Post
There are very few NBA players who have global superstar status, and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is undoubtedly at the top of the list. The two-time NBA MVP and four-time champion is not only one of the best players to ever play, but his global impact on the game is unmatched.
As the greatest shooter of all time, Curry has influenced basketball on an unbelievable level, and he continues to put his fans first with public events.
Curry talks about China trip
Curry recently made a post on Instagram to share his appreciation for his fans in China, and talks about how he will be traveling there for a brand trip on Sunday.
Via Steph Curry: "Counting down the hours until I touch down in China. 🇨🇳⏳
These tours have been something I loved since the earlier days in my career. My fan base in China is like no other and I can’t wait to share all the @currybrand activations we have lined up this year.
See you August 17th! #CurryBrandPartner"
Curry and his own Under Armour shoe line, Curry Brand, are taking a brand tour overseas to China, as many NBA stars do, and the country always shows plenty of love for visiting superstars.
A few celebrities reacted to Curry's Instagram post about his international trip.
Terry Crews: "INCREDIBLE🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Busta Rhymes: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Lethal Shooter: "Tough bro"
Curry always stays busy during his offseason, and this summer has been no different. Curry has been seen at a few public events, including a celebrity golf tournament, multiple brand events, and now a trip to China.
The Warriors star also just wrapped up his 2025 Curry Camp, which hosted some of the top stars in men's and women's high school basketball.
A couple of years ago, Curry Brand announced that they signed their first NBA player, De'Aaron Fox, but the San Antonio Spurs star will not be traveling to China alongside Curry like he did last summer.
However, despite the loss of Fox on the Asian tour, Curry is bringing his famous Curry Camp to China.
"I’m incredibly excited for this year’s tour—not only to host Curry Camp in San Francisco but also to bring it to Asia for the first time," Curry said. "I’m looking forward to working with some of the best young athletes in the world at both Curry Camp experiences, teaming up with De’Aaron to connect with fans at the first-ever Curry Con, and immersing ourselves once again in the culture and history of the region."