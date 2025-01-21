Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla's Statement on Blowing Out Warriors
The Golden State Warriors entered their Monday contest against the Boston Celtics shorthanded, as they were without Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski. Even though the Celtics had the upper hand and eight more wins on the season than Golden State, the Warriors being at home meant it should've been a competitive game. However, it wasn't.
Boston took the lead early and never looked back, walking out of Chase Center with a 125-85 victory in the 2022 NBA Finals rematch. The Celtics finished with six players having double-digit scoring nights, while Golden State had just two. Following the contest, Boston's head coach Joe Mazzulla shared why he thought his team walked away victorious.
“I think when we talk about the connectivity of the game, I just thought the game was connected," Mazzulla said. "I thought we we’re really focused on our game play, execution. I thought that led to great shots, and I think the connectivity of that kind of kept that energy going."
For as well as the Celtics played, Mazzulla was still honest about the Warriors having poor shooting of their own.
"You know obviously they had some poor shooting but I thought we were pretty intentional on the things that lead to winning against them, transitions, take-away cuts, offensive rebounds," Mazzulla said. "So I just think the connectivity of our defensive execution, to fighting for a great shot led to what you’re talking about.”
Speaking on the connectivity, the Celtics finished with 33 assists and just nine turnovers, in comparison to Golden State's 28 and 12. The Warriors' poor shooting played a factor as mentioned, but Boston simply outperformed Golden State at all levels.
Now sitting at 21-21 just past the halfway point of the season, Golden State heads to Sacramento Wednesday in a pivotal contest against their division rivals the Kings.
