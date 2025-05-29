Celtics Legend's Brutally Honest Steph Curry, LeBron James Statement
After the NBA was dominated by superstars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant for years, the league seems to be entering a new era.
This year's Western Conference Finals is a battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, led by 26-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 23-year-old Anthony Edwards, respectively.
Edwards and the Timberwolves took down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round in the playoffs before beating Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors in round two. However, is the league ready to move on from Curry and James?
Boston Celtics legend and former NBA champion Paul Pierce talked about how the league is moving on from Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant and entering a new era.
"This is the signal of the end of an era now," Pierce said. "This is what happened this year: You had Jimmy Butler go to Golden State and crack the window open to where you was like, 'oh, it might be a slight chance, the window still open.'
"You had Luka [Doncic] go to the Lakers and say, 'hold on, they cracked the window back open for this era.' But these young kids were like, 'nope. Bron, Steph, KD, appreciate y'all. This our moment now.' And they closed the window on the old era... This is what they showing us with OKC, Minnesota, New York, Indiana."
There are no true veteran-led teams left in the Conference Finals, showing that the young guys are taking over the NBA. The Thunder are the youngest team in the NBA and are the heavy favorites to win the championship. With guys like Steph Curry and LeBron James nearing their retirement, the league needs young stars to step up in their place.