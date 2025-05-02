Celtics Legend's Message to Warriors Before Game 6 vs Rockets
Can the Warriors close out the Houston Rockets on Friday night?
Following their Game 5 debacle in Houston, the Warriors find themselves with a difficult task at hand on Friday night when they host Game 6 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Rockets.
The Rockets got out to a 20-8 start and led Steph Curry and co. by 27 at halftime en route to a 131-116 victory on Wednesday night. A balanced effort led the way for Ime Udoka's squad, which saw Fred VanVleet score 26 points while Amen Thompson added 25 points, and Dillon Brooks right behind with 24.
A potential silver lining for the Warriors is that their aging starters in Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green all played less than 25 minutes due to the Rockets' onslaught right out of the gate.
The starters being able to rest, coupled with their past championship experience, are two points of emphasis of why former Boston Celtics legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Paul Pierce, believes Steve Kerr's team will be able to keep their composure and close out the series in Game 6.
"I don't think the nervousness doesn't set in yet. I think it's human nature when you go up 3-1 to kinda just get comfortable," Pierce said on SPEAK. "They got comfortable. It showed from the beginning. I think they're going to go home, they're rested up because they didn't really play much in the fourth quarter and they're going to take care of business."
Pierce believes not only the Warriors' championship experience, but also being in the comfort of their own home, will prove to be too much for the Rockets to overcome on Friday night.
"The Warriors, they understand moments, they understand how to win. They know when it's not their night, they threw in the white flag early. I'm not worried about the Warriors, because they're going to feed off the energy of their crowd when they get home and close it out."
The Warriors look to advance to the Western Conference semifinals in Game 6 on Friday night, with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. EST from the Chase Center in San Francisco.