Celtics Pass Warriors to Make NBA History vs Suns
The Boston Celtics made history on Friday night en route to a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns.
The defending champions have added another accolade to a record-setting season as they make their way back to the NBA Playoffs as one of the three teams in the Eastern Conference. With 57 wins, they've clinched a berth and secured a chance to repeat.
However, the 20-point rout also allowed the Celtics to eclipse the Golden State Warriors' record and etch their name in the history books. With five games left, they surpassed the four-time champs, who netted 1,363 threes during the 2022-23 season.
Tonight, Payton Pritchard hit the team's eighth three-pointer of the evening and 1364th of the season to break the Warriors' record. The Celtics ultimately landed 14 threes at 35.9 percent to raise their season total to 1,370.
The team was just two makes shy of breaking the record last season ahead of their NBA championship with 1,351 threes. Nonetheless, Pritchard nailed the three-pointer to place them above their 2022 NBA Finals opponents.
The Celtics are currently leading the league with 17.8 three made per game on 36.9 percent shooting. Derrick White has led the pack with 249 threes, followed by Jayson Tatum with 242 and Pritchard, who has hit 240.
