Celtics Pass Warriors to Make NBA History vs Suns

The Boston Celtics broke an insane NBA record previously held by the Golden State Warriors

Philip Lindsey

Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics made history on Friday night en route to a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns.

The defending champions have added another accolade to a record-setting season as they make their way back to the NBA Playoffs as one of the three teams in the Eastern Conference. With 57 wins, they've clinched a berth and secured a chance to repeat.

However, the 20-point rout also allowed the Celtics to eclipse the Golden State Warriors' record and etch their name in the history books. With five games left, they surpassed the four-time champs, who netted 1,363 threes during the 2022-23 season.

Tonight, Payton Pritchard hit the team's eighth three-pointer of the evening and 1364th of the season to break the Warriors' record. The Celtics ultimately landed 14 threes at 35.9 percent to raise their season total to 1,370.

The team was just two makes shy of breaking the record last season ahead of their NBA championship with 1,351 threes. Nonetheless, Pritchard nailed the three-pointer to place them above their 2022 NBA Finals opponents.

Payton Pritchard lands record-setting three for the Boston Celtics.
Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) looks for an opening around Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Celtics are currently leading the league with 17.8 three made per game on 36.9 percent shooting. Derrick White has led the pack with 249 threes, followed by Jayson Tatum with 242 and Pritchard, who has hit 240.

