Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Massive Steph Curry Statement
While the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are considered rivals, the Warriors are also almost like a mentor to the Celtics at the same time.
The Celtics likely would not become the team that they are now without facing the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The humbling moment was a learning experience for the team that turned them into who they are today. That's why Celtics players have no problems giving Warriors stars their flowers.
During an interview on the 'MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME' podcast, Celtics star Jaylen Brown gave some massive praise to Steph Curry.
"I think Steph is the greatest PG of all time. Obviously, point guard has evolved. It's not just about setting guys up. I feel like the way that Curry shoot the three," Brown said. "If he's on the floor, it opens up the floor for everybody else."
Brown isn't the only Celtics player to share praise to the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this season, Derrick White revealed that facing Draymond Green in the NBA Finals changed his life and that the two have mutual respect for each other.
“After the Finals, I feel like that was the biggest summer of my life,” White said. “Obviously, what happened in the Finals and how I was being guarded on that stage. It was like one of the lowest points. I told Draymond [Green] after the [2024] Olympics that he kind of changed my life because they weren’t guarding me."
While the Warriors and Celtics may have mutual admiration right now, that admiration may turn to animosity should they face each other in the NBA Finals again this year.
