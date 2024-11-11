Chet Holmgren Reacts to Devastating News After Warriors-Thunder
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling game between two of the Western Conference's best teams. Unfortunately, the bigger news out of the night was Chet Holmgren's devastating injury.
During the first quarter, Holmgren suffered a right iliac hip fracture that saw him get carried out to the Thunder locker room. Holmgren couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was going to the locker room. It was later revealed by Shams Charania of ESPN that Holmgren would be out for a minimum of 8-10 weeks.
After the game, Holmgren shared a heartfelt message on social media about his injury. Here is his exact statement in full.
"Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family
Thoughts from da hospital bed
-7"
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had very unfortunate luck when it comes to their big men. Both Holmgren and backup center Isaiah Hartenstein will be out for an extended period of time. When healthy, the Thunder looked like the best team in the Western Conference.
With Holmgren's unexpected injury, the playing field in the Western Conference could potentially be much different.
