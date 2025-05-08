Chris Finch's Message on Jimmy Butler Before Warriors-Wolves Game 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Game 2 down 1-0 in the series, mainly due to their lack of shooting, but the presence of Jimmy Butler on the Warriors side of things. Butler scored 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 8 assists, nearly missing a triple-double.
With home court advantage now stolen from the Timberwolves, Chris Finch had some words pregame when asked how to defend Butler, now without Stephen Curry for at least a week.
Finch called the Warriors star "a pretty clever foul drawer" and that the Timberwolves need to keep Butler off the free throw line. He shot 6 free throws in Game 1 and was only 7-for-20 overall, while the Warriors as a team went 13-for-15 at the free throw line.
Coach Finch also mentioned that Butler has "got a really good first step, so you got to win as many first steps as you possibly can...East-West him a little bit...then be disciplined."
Butler is going to be the main scorer for the Warriors as Steph Curry is sidelined, and the Timberwolves are going to need to keep him out of the paint and off the line to contain him. Minnesota only shot two more free throws than Golden State in Game 1.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off for Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. EST.
