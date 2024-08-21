Damian Lillard Gets Brutally Honest on Facing Steph Curry's Warriors
Very few players have experienced the wrath of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors like Damian Lillard has. The two faced off in three different playoff series within a span of four years, and Lillard only won one game in the process.
During a recent interview on Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast, Lillard opened up on just how difficult it was to deal with Steph Curry and the Warriors during their dynasty era. One particular year that Lillard remembers was during the 2016 playoffs.
"Golden State just tough because playing them in the playoffs," Lillard said. "We played them my fourth year in the second-round... we was up double digits in every game. We lost 4-1, but we could have beat them 4-1."
Lillard then went into detail describing how quickly the Trail Blazers would lose the lead against the Warriors. He gave major props to the crowd at Oracle Arena for making the games immensely harder.
"We'd be up nine and there would be five minutes left in the third quarter, we go into the fourth quarter down eight. It happens fast," Lillard said. "They hit one three, you hear the crowd, see everybody stand up. Somebody taking the ball up, and you just looking around like, "Damn, it feel like we down 20.' They come back, hit another one, that's the only crowd I've played against at Oracle, where we could be winning and it felt like the game was slipping away. That's how crazy it was in there. Steph hit a three, Klay hit a three, timeout. That walk back to the bench was like, 'Damn.'"
Steph Curry owns a playoff record of 12-1 against Damian Lillard after playing each other in three different series. Fortunately for Lillard, he won't have to be dealing with Steph Curry anywhere near as much as he used to, now that Lillard has found himself in the Eastern Conference.