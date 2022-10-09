Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

Damian Lillard was asked about the fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, and he gave a very thorough answer about the situation that no other player has really said.

Sean Highkin reported Lillard's response and he went very in-depth with his answer, especially when it came to his thoughts on the altercation itself.

"It's unfortunate," Lillard said. "When you spend as much time with your teammates as we do, you want it to be positive and respectful. But I'd be lying if I said there hasn't been a lot of heated moments that I've seen in my career. I"m sure it happens in every locker room. You never wish to see that. I think it happens behind closed doors but it should stay that way. It should be handled correctly, but it should stay behind closed doors. So I thought the fact that video came out was wrong."

Interestingly enough, Lillard didn't really take one particular side when it came to the fight itself. He thought Poole should have kept his hands up after shoving Draymond and Draymond shouldn't have punched him.

"On the altercation itself, as wrong as it was, I think if you're a boxing fan, in boxing they say you've got to protect yourself at all times," Lillard said. "I think Draymond, who I know pretty well, probably walked away from that situation saying 'I probably shouldn't have done that to my teammate.' And Jordan Poole's probably walking away thinking, 'When I push somebody, I should know that something may be coming back. That's it. It's an unfortunate situation."

Lillard said he's seen a few scuffles during his time in the NBA, but in those situations, both parties were prepared to fight - it wasn't a one-sided punch. It's an unfortunate situation because until the Warriors start winning games, this fight will be all that fans hear about this team from other players and coaches for a decent amount of time.

