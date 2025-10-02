De'Anthony Melton's Brutally Honest Take On Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors brought in a group of free agents over the past few days, following the agreement with Jonathan Kuminga on a two-year, $48.5 million contract. While Al Horford is a new face to the Warriors fan base, De'Anthony Melton is a slightly familiar face from his prior stint.
After two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Melton signed a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Warriors in the 2024 offseason using the non-taxpayer mid-level-exception. An underrated combo guard who can defend at a high level and score when needed, Golden State thought he was their answer at the two-guard.
Melton appeared to be that, averaging 10.3 points in his first six games of the season. However, a torn ACL against the Dallas Mavericks in November 2024 would rule him out for the rest of the season. Having an expiring contract and $12.8 million of empty salary on the books, Golden State traded him, alongside three second-round picks, to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder.
Schroder wouldn't last long in Golden State, playing 24 underwhelming games before being traded to the Detroit Pistons in a five-team deal that returned the Warriors' Jimmy Butler. Even though Melton was traded away by Golden State last year, the eighth-year guard was brutally honest when asked about the move.
De'Anthony Melton Honest Thoughts On 2024 Nets Trade
“Business is business,” Melton said Wednesday. “I mean, I probably would have traded myself too, especially given the way the season was at the time. They needed someone, especially with my contract, that could come in and play and help the team. So I felt no type of way.”
Most players aren't happy to be traded, especially when they don't request a trade. However, Melton's situation was unique, and ended up working out for both sides. Melton never suited up for the Nets, and his trade to Brooklyn ended up helping the Warriors add Butler to the roster.
Now, Golden State's roster is in a better place than how he left it, and he'll get a chance to compete for that starting shooting guard spot yet again, or at the very least serve an important role in the team's rotation.
Melton is on a two-year, minimum contract with Golden State, and if he looks like how he did during those six games last year and his prior seasons with Philadelphia and Memphis, he should set himself up well for a solid payday come the 2027 offseason.