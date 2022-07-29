DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed

Draymond Green revealed that he once asked DeMar DeRozan to join the Golden State Warriors in 2021, and DeRozan's reaction was a shocking one.

DeMar DeRozan was a guest on the Draymond Green podcast where they talked about DeRozan's free agency in 2021 and his decision to join the Chicago Bulls.

Green revealed that he asked DeRozan to join the Golden State Warriors, to which DeRozan had one reaction: "F**k no."

Draymond poked a little fun at DeRozan, reminding him that he could have won an NBA championship if he had joined the Warriors.

"But if you come to the Warriors, we can win a championship if you come to the Warriors," Green said. "He didn't come, we still won a championship, but he didn't come... Had to throw that one out there."

It was also revealed the Green checked in on DeRozan almost every single day of last year's off-season. What caused Green to check in was because of the fact that there were rumors of DeRozan being willing to take the veteran's minimum or a discount during the 2021-22 NBA season. That level of disrespect made Draymond want to check in on DeRozan and see what he was actually going to do during the season.

Throughout the podcast episode, fans could see the genuine friendship between Draymond and DeRozan, one filled with a plethora of information for fans to see.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry