Dennis Schroder's Strong Steph Curry Statement After Joining Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have started their 2024-25 season with a 14-11 record, losing eight of their last ten as they slide down the standings. Sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, the Warriors made a big move to boost their guard depth.
Golden State traded for point guard Dennis Schroder, sending De'Anthony Melton to the Brooklyn Nets along with a few second-round picks. While Schroder has yet to make his Warriors debut, the new Golden State guard has already shared his excitement about playing with superstar Steph Curry and his highly-touted new team.
"Every time you go on the NBA app and see Golden State plays, you get excited because just how [Steph Curry] plays," Schroder says. "He plays it like a video game. He's just having fun, laughing... He's one of the superstars that I have a lot of respect for because he doesn't care if he scores 10, 20, 30, or 40... I'm really excited to be here and to be a part of something special."
Curry, a ten-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion, is considered one of the best to ever play the game and is certainly the main reason most players would want to play in Golden State. Schroder being excited to play alongside one of the best point guards of all time is no surprise, but it is high praise coming from a 12-year NBA veteran.
Schroder also told the media how his six-year-old son reacted to the trade news, hearing how his dad is now teaming up with the Warriors superstar.
"The funniest thing was when we got traded I was kind of shocked," Schroder admitted. "My wife told [my son] we got traded, and he asked 'Where are we going?' We said 'Golden State,' and he was like 'We're lucky, now it's a good team again.' ...He's of course a Steph Curry fan... He watches every game. All he does is basketball. He's going to be thrilled to see him."
Assuming Schroder mainly takes on a bench role, he should elevate to be one of the best backup point guards in the league and give the Warriors second unit a much-needed playmaking boost. While Schroder and Curry will likely not share the court very often, they will be one of the more reliable point guard tandems in the NBA.
