Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Klay Thompson Taunting Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors shocked the world on Christmas night, defeating a fully loaded Memphis Grizzlies team without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Jordan Poole was their leading scorer, but even he was ejected late in the game, as the officiating crew was handing out technical fouls left and right.

It is no secret that the Warriors and Grizzlies do not like each other, and that animosity can be traced to last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals series. The two teams went back and forth the entire six-game series, and the trash talk continued into the summer. Ja Morant and other Grizzlies players insinuated several times that Morant's injury changed that series, despite the fact that Memphis was getting blown out at the time of his injury.

With all of that chatter during the offseason, the Grizzlies gave the Warriors even more bulletin board material coming into this game, when Morant said he was "good in the West" during a recent ESPN segment.

Klay Thompson certainly has a level of competitive disdain for the Grizzlies, and he showed that during his press conference after the NBA Finals. That was on display again in this game, as Klay taunted Dillon Brooks after hitting a late-game jumper to extend Golden State's lead.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell reacted to Klay's taunt with a bunch of laughing emojis on Twitter:

The Warriors got the win, and Thompson had some fun with it. Warriors fans certainly enjoyed it, and Donovan Mitchell did as well.

