Donte DiVincenzo Reveals Major Lesson From Steph Curry, Klay Thompson
Before Donte DiVincenzo was making a major impact with the New York Knicks in the playoffs, he was once a Golden State Warrior. If it wasn't for that time in Golden State, DiVincenzo likely wouldn't have been such a huge player in last year's playoffs.
During an interview with the Timberwolves media, Donte DiVincenzo revealed how his time on the Warriors helped improve his off-ball movement - he specifically learned from both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
"Just being with Steph, being with Klay, just the non-stop moving," DiVincenzo said. "What I picked up is the moving of the whole 24 seconds. Never standing still, because when you’re standing still, the defense is resting when you’re not moving around. They’re going to mess up at some point, it might be within the first five, six, sevens of a clock, or it might be the last two, or three seconds."
A big reason why Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were so successful with the Golden State Warriors was because of that movement. It not only freed up the offense for themselves, but for everyone on the team. That's something DiVincenzo learned himself.
"You may not get the shot, but when you’re moving around and you’re making it hard for the defense, somebody else might get the shot," DiVincenzo said "That’s the only thing you can hope for is a wide-open shot."
Both the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors will miss DiVincenzo as he now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
