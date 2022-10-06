Skip to main content
Donte DiVincenzo Reveals New Details About Trade From Milwaukee Bucks

Donte DiVincenzo Reveals New Details About Trade From Milwaukee Bucks

Donte was actually expecting to get traded to a different team.

Donte DiVincenzo is the new guy on the Golden State Warriors, but he almost had an entirely different path to getting on the team. When DiVincenzo was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Sacramento Kings, it was almost a completely different trade.

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, DiVincenzo revealed some new details about his trade from Milwaukee to Sacramento - he actually thought he was going to Boston.

“So when the trade deadline came, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I’d heard a ton of rumors. I was in a place where, you know, I loved playing with those guys, but mentally I did wonder if a change of scenery would help. Because I was going into free agency as well. I was still focused on both sides of things. So when I got traded, I was all over the place. Is this great? Is this bad? I thought I was going to Boston.”

Wait, the Celtics? In what trade?

“Dennis Schröder,” he said. “I think I was supposed to go for Dennis Schröder to Boston. I don’t know what happened. Somebody might’ve wanted too much. But that was my impression, that I was going to Boston. The Sacramento one came out of nowhere.”

Had DiVincenzo gotten traded to Boston, there's a decent chance he would have wanted to stay on the team and wouldn't have been available for the Golden State Warriors to pick up. The domino effect of the NBA works in very fascinating ways, where the future of teams can change in an instant.

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime

USATSI_19118707_168390270_lowres
News

Donte DiVincenzo Reveals New Details About Trade From Milwaukee Bucks

By Farbod Esnaashari
klay-thompson-steve-kerr-GETTY
News

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Klay Thompson

By Joey Linn
jordan-poole-steve-kerr
News

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks

By Joey Linn
kerr-curry-talk-iso
News

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19169091_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Voted as Best Point Guard in NBA

By Farbod Esnaashari
Steph-Football-e1629836279803
News

Steph Curry Joining Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football Broadcast

By Joey Linn
Mar 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

By Joey Linn
IMG_7607
News

Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes Share Fun Exchange

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118662_168390270_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Release Former Lakers Player

By Farbod Esnaashari