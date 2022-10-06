Donte DiVincenzo Reveals New Details About Trade From Milwaukee Bucks

Donte DiVincenzo is the new guy on the Golden State Warriors, but he almost had an entirely different path to getting on the team. When DiVincenzo was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Sacramento Kings, it was almost a completely different trade.

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, DiVincenzo revealed some new details about his trade from Milwaukee to Sacramento - he actually thought he was going to Boston.

“So when the trade deadline came, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I’d heard a ton of rumors. I was in a place where, you know, I loved playing with those guys, but mentally I did wonder if a change of scenery would help. Because I was going into free agency as well. I was still focused on both sides of things. So when I got traded, I was all over the place. Is this great? Is this bad? I thought I was going to Boston.”

Wait, the Celtics? In what trade?

“Dennis Schröder,” he said. “I think I was supposed to go for Dennis Schröder to Boston. I don’t know what happened. Somebody might’ve wanted too much. But that was my impression, that I was going to Boston. The Sacramento one came out of nowhere.”

Had DiVincenzo gotten traded to Boston, there's a decent chance he would have wanted to stay on the team and wouldn't have been available for the Golden State Warriors to pick up. The domino effect of the NBA works in very fascinating ways, where the future of teams can change in an instant.

