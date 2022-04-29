Skip to main content
Draymond Green Believes Nikola Jokic Will Win MVP

There is mutual respect between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets

While the Denver Nuggets were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in five games, it was not due to a lack of effort from their MVP big man Nikola Jokic. The reigning league MVP, and favorite to repeat for the award, put up dominant numbers in the series. Being primarily defended by Draymond Green, who held his own despite Jokic's statistical dominance, there was a lot of mutual respect shared between those two players. After the series concluded, Draymond said that Jokic will probably win league MVP again this year.

"Absolutely incredible player. That’s the reason he was MVP last year. That’s probably the reason he’s going to be MVP again. It was absolutely amazing to play against him. He made me better," Draymond said. There has been a lot of debate between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for league MVP, with Giannis Antetokounmpo entering that discussion as well; however, Draymond believes Jokic will take it home again.

Had Jokic and the Nuggets been fully healthy, perhaps they could have been more competitive with the Golden State Warriors, but for now they will shift their focus to next season. Jokic is eligible for a super-max extension, which he has already indicated he plans to sign. By locking the Joker up for five more years, Denver will solidify themselves as a playoff team for the foreseeable future.

