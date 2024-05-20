Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves Eliminating Nuggets
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green infamously declared the Minnesota Timberwolves dead after their Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets. At this point, Minnesota had lost three-straight games, and trailed Denver 3-2 in the series.
Speaking on TNT’s inside the NBA, Green not only took shots at Rudy Gobert, but said Minnesota could no longer win because they had lost belief that they could win. The Timberwolves of course went to win the next two games and advance of the Western Conference Finals.
Green did not have anything to say on social media after the Timberwolves advanced, despite a lot of fans calling him out. On a recent episode of his podcast, Green broke his silence on the Timberwolves advancing, saying, “What’s beautiful about what Minnesota is doing is that it’s the ultimate team thing. Rudy Gobert came in and played big basketball, but that was after getting bullied... Tip my hat to them."
This has been a very impressive run for Minnesota, who will face the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to go to the NBA Finals. It certainly did not look good for the Timberwolves after they lost three-straight games and trailed defending champions 3-2, but two very impressive wins punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.
This battle between Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic in the Western Conference Finals should be one of the best fans have gotten in recent years, as both players are playing for an opportunity to go to their first NBA Finals.
