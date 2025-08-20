Draymond Green Calls Out Alperen Sengun With Three-Worded Message
It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets aren't fans of each other. If that much wasn't evident before the 2025 NBA Playoffs, it's definitely evident now.
Whether it's Dillon Brooks and Steph Curry or Draymond Green and Alperen Sengun, there are multiple players with animosity on both teams. When it comes to Sengun in particular, though, he really wasn't a fan of the officiating against Golden State.
“The Warriors were probably the one team that would have given us the most trouble, and we drew them," Sengun said in a recent interview with Socrates Dergi. "They’re a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot. In the playoffs, they don’t call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called."
“When it comes to us, we’re not really allowed to complain. It’s more of an internal thing. Ime Udoka doesn’t allow it. He loses his mind if we complain," Sengun added.
Draymond Green's Response to Sengun
If anyone expected Draymond Green to stay quiet after Sengun's words, they'd immediately be wrong. When the Golden State Warriors star saw the quote on Threads, he gave a blunt three-word response.
"Hold that L," Green said to Sengun
It didn't stop there for Green, though. He doubled down on his statements toward Sengun, adding further insult to injury.
"That's a tough thing to say after you lose," Green said. "You have to win to stuff like that."
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Rivalry
Throughout Steph Curry's tenure with the Golden State Warriors, they've absolutely decimated the Houston Rockets. Curry has defeated them three times in the playoffs and has a 28-17 record against them all-time.
During the 2025 NBA Playoffs, it looked like the Warriors were about to blow a 3-1 lead against Houston before ultimately winning. However, it'll be much harder for the Warriors to replicate the same success against Houston there, especially with Kevin Durant on the team now.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Opens Up on Warriors Controversial Offseason
Jonathan Kuminga Posts Two-Word Message Amid Warriors Trade Drama
Warriors Facing Difficult Decision on Jonathan Kuminga Contract