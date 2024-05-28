Draymond Green Calls Out Minnesota Timberwolves Star for Lying
Karl-Anthony Towns has been fantastic throughout the NBA Playoffs, but he unfortunately hasn't been against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference. In particular, Towns' shooting has been atrocious against the Mavericks.
Despite the rough shooting, Towns believes in his capability because he shoots 1,500 a day.
"I'm putting up to 1,500 shots a day and shot so well all playoffs," Towns said. "Confidence is extremely high, and to be having these unfortunate bounces and these looks that are just not going in, it's tough. It's tough for sure. Confidence-wise, I just got to keep shooting."
As soon as Towns said those words, Draymond Green immediately called him a liar on Inside the NBA.
"He lying," Green said. "Nobody is shooting 1,500 shots a day right now."
It wasn't just Draymond Green who called out Karl-Anthony Towns, but Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith as well. Smith, who was a great three-point shooter and an NBA champion, gave a specific reason.
"I'm a shooter," Smith said. "I never took shots. I did makes. So to make 300 in a day takes about 45 minutes. So if you're taking 1,500, it's going to take you about two and a half hours. And you're already practicing, so it's cap."
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns have one last chance to prove themselves tonight. Towns is shooting 28% from the field and 14% from three in the series against Dallas. Tonight's Game 4 will speak volumes on how critics will speak about Towns in the offseason.
