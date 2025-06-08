Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Disagrees With Major New York Knicks Decision

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green got honest about the New York Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals

Matt Guzman

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals season for the first time since 2000 during the 2024-25 season, and it still wasn't enough to save Tom Thibodeau's job.

A few days following the Knicks' defeat to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Thibodeau was dismissed. In five seasons with the team, the coach amassed four playoff appearances and a 226-174 record, though more notably, he built a rapport with Jalen Brunson despite an unorthodox coaching style.

“Is that a real question right now?" Brunson remarked, with haste, at the idea of Thibodeau's dismissal a few minutes following Game 6. "You just asked me if I believe he's the right guy? Yes. Come on."

Thibodeau's player usage raised concerns in the months leading to his firing; his calling card has become playing his starters excessive minutes. But even with Brunson's support, Knicks president Leon Rose decided to move in a different directionas New York looks to build upon the success it found in the East under Thibodeau.

Warriors star Draymond Green wasn't so fond of the move.

“I think what just happened to (Thibodeau) is this," he began. "You see it quite a bit in the NBA these days ... all the conversations are just: ‘Championship. Championship. Championship.’ And, in turn, people try to ignore the process of getting to a championship."

Over the offseason, New York made a blockbuster trade for former Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVencenzo and five first-round picks. The result was a bolstered offense and a strong pairing of Brunson and Towns, but a shortage of defense ultimately kept the Knicks from their end goal — a personnel issue, says Green.

"If you’re firing (Thibodeau) because you ultimately think: ‘He ain’t the guy to get us there,’ that’s one thing. But if you’re blaming him for not winning a championship with this team, that’s not the right thing to do because that’s not a championship roster.”

As New York begins to look for a replacement for Thibodeau, it'll also begin an evaluation of its roster with hopes of surrounding Brunson and Towns with more talent. Once the roster reaches a point of contention, the ball falls in the hands of the Knicks' new coach.

Perhaps their biggest fear would be reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in Year 5.

Related Articles

Tyrese Haliburton Joins Steph Curry in NBA History After Pacers-Thunder Game 1

Warriors Legend Reveals One Solution to Improve Team

Draymond Green Responds to LeBron James' Proposal

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News