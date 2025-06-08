Draymond Green Disagrees With Major New York Knicks Decision
The New York Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals season for the first time since 2000 during the 2024-25 season, and it still wasn't enough to save Tom Thibodeau's job.
A few days following the Knicks' defeat to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Thibodeau was dismissed. In five seasons with the team, the coach amassed four playoff appearances and a 226-174 record, though more notably, he built a rapport with Jalen Brunson despite an unorthodox coaching style.
“Is that a real question right now?" Brunson remarked, with haste, at the idea of Thibodeau's dismissal a few minutes following Game 6. "You just asked me if I believe he's the right guy? Yes. Come on."
Thibodeau's player usage raised concerns in the months leading to his firing; his calling card has become playing his starters excessive minutes. But even with Brunson's support, Knicks president Leon Rose decided to move in a different directionas New York looks to build upon the success it found in the East under Thibodeau.
Warriors star Draymond Green wasn't so fond of the move.
“I think what just happened to (Thibodeau) is this," he began. "You see it quite a bit in the NBA these days ... all the conversations are just: ‘Championship. Championship. Championship.’ And, in turn, people try to ignore the process of getting to a championship."
Over the offseason, New York made a blockbuster trade for former Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVencenzo and five first-round picks. The result was a bolstered offense and a strong pairing of Brunson and Towns, but a shortage of defense ultimately kept the Knicks from their end goal — a personnel issue, says Green.
"If you’re firing (Thibodeau) because you ultimately think: ‘He ain’t the guy to get us there,’ that’s one thing. But if you’re blaming him for not winning a championship with this team, that’s not the right thing to do because that’s not a championship roster.”
As New York begins to look for a replacement for Thibodeau, it'll also begin an evaluation of its roster with hopes of surrounding Brunson and Towns with more talent. Once the roster reaches a point of contention, the ball falls in the hands of the Knicks' new coach.
Perhaps their biggest fear would be reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in Year 5.
