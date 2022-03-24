Draymond Green Fires Back at Critics of His LeBron James Comments

Draymond Green had some comments on his most recent podcast episode that were understandably controversial amongst Golden State Warriors fans. When discussing LeBron James and his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, Green said, "Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game."

These comments understandably received a lot of backlash from Golden State Warriors fans, but Draymond Green isn't trying to hear it. In a Tweet on Thursday afternoon, Draymond responded to one of these critics:

Draymond Green and LeBron James are business partners off the court, despite their history as rivals on the court. Sharing the same agency, the two have developed a friendship since their days as rivals in the NBA Finals. While some fans understand this as part of the game, others feel uncomfortable with it, especially with it reaching the point of Green being willing to miss a Warriors game to support LeBron.

While Green and the Warriors have had several battles with LeBron James in recent years, that rivalry is unlikely to be renewed this postseason. With LeBron and the Lakers struggling to maintain one of the final play-in spots, and the Warriors likely to finish top-3 in the Western Conference, the two teams have very different trajectories.

