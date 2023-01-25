Draymond Green Gets Brutally Honest About Warriors vs. Grizzlies 'Rivalry'

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off on Tuesday night in another edition of what has become an exciting matchup. On the latest episode of his podcast, Draymond Green previewed the matchup while also giving his thoughts on the perceived rivalry.

"We know who they are coming in here," Green said of Memphis. "Very talented young team, team that's looking to make that next step, take that next jump, and then obviously we've had our fair share of things with them over the last couple of years. Losing in the play-in game, and then last year sending them home in six. There's never any shortage of bulletin board material. Everybody is trying to build it up to be some rivalry. I don't think they've accomplished enough yet for us to consider it a rivalry, but it's always a great game."

Every time these two teams face off, there is some level of animosity that is on display. This game will likely be no different, as it is a big one for both teams. Injuries have at times gotten in the way of this matchup, but that will not be a major factor in this one, as Steph Curry and Ja Morant are both good to go.

The Warriors and Grizzlies will begin at 7:00 PM PST in what should be a great matchup between two competitive teams.

