Draymond Green Gets Honest About Jonathan Kuminga's Future
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was put in a very unique situation at the end of his 2024-25 campaign. At the end of the regular season and into the playoffs, there was a seven-game stretch where Kuminga was a DNP-Coach's Decision five times, and his future in Golden State was as cloudy as ever.
Then, in the second round of the playoffs, superstar point guard Steph Curry went down with an injury, and the Warriors turned to Kuminga as an offensive spark off the bench.
In Games 2 through 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points and 3.5 rebounds with 55.4/38.9/72.0 shooting splits in the second unit.
Just when Kuminga's value was down the drain, he took this opportunity in the playoffs to prove how valuable he can truly be. Kuminga is now entering restricted free agency, and the Warriors have to decide whether they want to pay him to keep him around or let him walk.
Warriors star Draymond Green got honest about Kuminga's future, saying he will thrive regardless of what happens in free agency.
"We're going to have to evaluate Jonathan Kuminga," Green said. "We all know his talent. We all know what we all believe he can be. But now you have to make a huge financial commitment... One thing's for certain. Whether it's here or somewhere else, he's going to get paid, and he's going to have a very bright future."
Kuminga, 22, has shown many glimpses of stardom and still has plenty of room to grow, and he might be better off going to a franchise that can play through his growing pains. Of course, Kuminga was benched for a reason, but if the Warriors feel like they would get that playoff version of him all the time, they could decide to bring him back.