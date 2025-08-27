Draymond Green Gets Honest on Major Kevin Durant Criticism
Kevin Durant's tenure with the Golden State Warriors will always be remembered as a very polarizing one. On one end, he saved the team from being remembered as the franchise that blew a 3-1 lead in the finals with a 73-9 team. On the other end, his addition always felt unnecessary.
With how over the top Durant made the Warriors, it created a sense of odd criticism for both Durant and Steph Curry when it came to winning NBA Finals MVPs in 2017 and 2018. While Warriors star Draymond Green was the one who helped recruit Durant to the Warriors, he was also the one who helped drive him away.
Despite the differences between each other, Green is also one of the few who are willing to give Durant his props as a Warrior while also having valid criticism. Green shared his thoughts on the Draymond Green Show.
"I am never one that's gonna be like, yo, [Kevin] got championships because he came here," Green said. "No. He helped us get championships. What I will say is, he never gets the championship if he doesn't come here. Because I just don't foresee that happening anywhere else or else we would have saw it again happening somewhere else. It was a match made in heaven."
Kevin Durant's Major Criticism on the Warriors
The biggest criticism that fans like to make of Durant's time on the Warriors is that he didn't deserve the two championship rings that he won. He couldn't win elsewhere besides the Warriors, and that was with arguably the most stacked basketball team of all time.
It's a stance that Draymond Green disagrees with. Durant deserves every bit of success that he earned with the Golden State Wariors.
"I am not one of those people who is on the bandwagon of, Kevin didn't do nothing, Kevin doesn't deserve those rings, Green added. "You don't win two Finals MVPs if you don't deserve rings - that's just kind of a dumb thing to say."
Unfortunately for Durant, the reality of the situation is that Steph Curry won another NBA championship after his departure, while Durant has been unable to do the same after joining multiple superteams.