Draymond Green Gets Honest on Pascal Siakam After Pacers-Knicks
The Conference Finals are in full force, and both the Western and Eastern Conferences have ended in 2-0 leads.
The Eastern Conference 2-0 lead has caught some critics by surprise, however, as the Indiana Pacers have gone into Madison Square Garden for Games 1 and 2 and upset the New York Knicks. Now heading home to Indiana with a two-game advantage, with the next two games at their home court.
The Pacers ended Game 2 with a 114-109 victory behind an impressive performance from Pascal Siakam, who helped carry the team in the first half of the game and ended with 39 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists on 65/60/75 shooting splits.
After the game, Draymond Green was on Inside the NBA and was asked how difficult it is to guard Siakam.
"He's a very tough cover, he reminds me of Boris Diaw", said Green. "As soon as you touch his body, he spins off of you so you can never get leverage on him."
"I was speaking the other day about our series with Minnesota, and I was saying I lost my matchup to Julius Randle," Green said. "The only other time I really felt I lost my matchup in a series was against Pascal Siakam. When we played Toronto, he destroyed me. He's an extremely tough cover."
The Pacers now have their foot firmly on the gas pedal with the control in their hands. The Knicks will have their work cut out for them heading into Indiana, but nothing is over until it's over.
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will face off Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
