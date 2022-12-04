Draymond Green Gives Honest Answer About Role With Warriors

It is often said that Draymond Green was drafted into the perfect situation. The Golden State Warriors were nowhere near a dynasty yet, but they now had the pieces in place that would ultimately become a historically great trio in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. With a unique skillset, Green was able to provide exactly what the Warriors needed, and still anchors the team a decade later with his leadership, toughness, and defense.

While Green recognizes the ideal scenario he wound up in, he also recognizes the ways in which he made it ideal. This is why he believes he would have been successful wherever he wound up.

On a recent Uninterrupted segment, Green said, "I would have been successful anywhere I went. Because I'm going to - like you said, I just figure shit out. If I'm needed in this role, I'm going to figure it out."

Green then told the story about his conversation with then Warriors head coach Mark Jackson upon his arrival in Golden State, and how Green was told to just be himself. What that consisted of was toughness, leadership, and defense. Once Green bought into that, he said it was his key to getting on the floor. Once he got on the floor, he realized being that style of player was also his key to greatness.

"Once you find your way on the court in the NBA, you can never not be that," Green said. "Steph Curry can never not shoot threes. So the moment you think I've gotten this good at this thing, I no longer have to do the things that made me Draymond, then that's it. No one wants you anymore."

