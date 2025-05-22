Draymond Green Joins Rare NBA History with Latest Accomplishment
Draymond Green joined some elite company Thursday afternoon.
After securing his ninth NBA All-Defensive First Team nod, Green became the fifth player in league history to have nine All-Defensive nods and a Defensive Player of the Year Award, joining Gary Payton, Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Jordan, and Kevin Garnett.
The full group of 2024-25 All-Defensive winners is as follows:
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
- Lu Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
This season, Green averaged nine points, 6.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 stocks. He played a crucial piece of the Warriors' postseason run alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III. Green is now the 13th player in NBA history to earn at least nine All-Defensive team honors.
"You can see the parallels," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Green and Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, "the length, the physicality."
"Ultimately it's up here," Kerr added, gesturing to his head. "It's the brain. Dennis and Scottie were the two smartest defenders I've ever been around, and Draymond is amazing in that regard."
The Warriors were bounced from the Western Conference Playoffs in the second round after facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. Behind Green, Curry and Butler, they'll look to go further next season to extend their championship window.