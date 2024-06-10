Draymond Green Makes Announcement During NBA Finals
With the Golden State Warriors missing the playoffs, veteran forward Draymond Green has spent a lot of time as an analyst this postseason. Whether on TNT or his own podcast, Green has shared several different takes throughout these playoffs, continuing to expand his media career.
In a recent announcement, Green shared that he will be hosting his own NBA Finals postgame show on YouTube. The show will include a different guest each episode to help break down this Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup. Green's show is presented by The Volume, who revealed on Sunday that the postgame show for Game 2 will feature Warriors champion Kevon Looney:
Looney has spent his entire career with the Warriors, drafted by Golden State in 2015 with the 30th overall pick. A three-time NBA champion, Looney has played an important role in Golden State's dynasty, most notably in 2022 when he had some incredible games against some really talented opponents.
Green and Looney have spent a lot of time together in Golden State's front court, often working well alongside one another despite their unorthodox fit as two non-shooters. While this pairing saw less time together last season as the Warriors searched for their best lineup combinations, there is no denying that the frontcourt pairing of Green and Looney has helped the Warriors win a lot of games over the years.
