Draymond Green Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Statement
Not too long ago, Draymond Green was once considered the best defender in the NBA. He was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and a four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2021. Now, Green wants that same respect.
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans with Green holding Zion Williamson to 5/20 from the field. After the game, Green wanted to send a message to critics who may have forgotten just how good of a defender he is.
“I wanted to come into the season in great shape,” Green said. “I know when I come into the season in great shape, that is the key to me having a great season, and it’s the key to this team having a great season. I spent all summer watching everyone talk about Chet [Holmgren] and Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] and what they’re doing defensively. Don’t forget about Dray. I want to be in that conversation as well, and I think I’ve the right to at least be in the conversation."
Green's statement is a very bold one, but he definitely showed why he still deserves respect with the way he guarded Zion. Victor Wembanyama has the chance to be one of the greatest defenders of all time, but Green was certainly one of the best in the last 20 years.
The Golden State Warriors face off next against the Houston Rockets on November 2.
