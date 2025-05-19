Draymond Green Makes Honest Julius Randle Statement After Playoff Elimination
The Golden State Warriors headed into the NBA Playoffs with some hope of chasing a fifth ring in the Steve Kerr era, but it was clear that one thing needed to happen for them to have a chance: stay healthy. Unfortunately, that all came crashing down in Game 1 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves when Steph Curry went down with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, leading to a five-game series loss.
Even though the Warriors were able to hold on to a win in Game 1 without Curry in the second half, the rest of the series saw Golden State be outmatched. A main proponent in the Timberwolves' series win was Julius Randle, as Draymond Green made an honest statement about him following his team's elimination.
"I don't FEEL like I lost my matchup... I lost my matchup, like Julius [Randle] was incredible," Green said on a recent episode of his podcast. Before that, Green said the only time he felt he lost his matchup in a playoff series was against Pascal Siakam during the 2019 NBA Finals.
During their Western Conference Semifinals matchup, Randle averaged 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 53.3% from the field in five games. After being traded in the Karl-Anthony Towns deal during last offseason, Randle is now playing a major part in a Conference Finals team.
Now, Randle will be matched up against a plethora of Oklahoma City defenders as he tries to help the Timberwolves to their first NBA Finals appearance.
