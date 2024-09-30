Draymond Green Makes Honest Statement on Failed Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors have been criticized for their inability to acquire a co-star for Steph Curry this offseason. There were several reports about Golden State’s interest in both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, but both trade pursuits failed.
Instead of acquiring another star, the Warriors instead added role players like Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson. This leaves Golden State with a potentially improved roster from a season ago, but not a drastically different group from one that missed the postseason.
With aging stars like Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors are in win-now mode without the roster truly contend in the Western Conference.
When asked about the Golden State’s failed pursuit of another star, Green gave an honest statement on how the organization approached this offseason.
“I like the job Mike [Dunleavy] has done with reconfiguring the roster,” Green said. “I thought Mike, and Joe [Lacob], and this organization did an incredible job of not panicking. In a moment where you feel you missed out on a guy or two, most people then go make a bad deal… To see them stand pat and say we’re gonna pluck away, we’re gonna sign a Buddy Hield, we’re gonna sign a De’Anthony Melton, we’re gonna sign a Kyle Anderson… It shows who this organization is.”
Green is right about how one bad move can set an organization back several years. Instead of making a panic move, the Warriors have maintained their flexibility entering the season in hopes a good deal presents itself.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France