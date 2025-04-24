Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors' core of Draymond Green and Steph Curry won their first NBA Championship back in 2015, and now, a decade later, are in search of their fifth title as they look to add another accomplishment to their Hall of Fame resumes. However, the NBA looks far different now, and the path might be the hardest it's ever been.
Standing in their way is the Houston Rockets in the first round, a team that Golden State has plenty of history knocking out of the playoffs. While Game 2 headed into halftime with the Warriors down 14 points, one thing they can celebrate is an accomplishment from Green, who climbed up an all-time leaderboard.
With three first half steals, Green climbs into the top 20 for all-time playoff steals, now just one steal behind Dennis Johnson to tie for 19th entering the second half.
One of the greatest defensive players of his era, with a Defensive Player of the Year award and an expected ninth All-Defensive team selection on the way, Green has always stepped it up defensively in the playoffs as he entered Wednesday's averaging 2.9 steals plus blocks per game in his playoff career.
While there's no telling how much playoff career is left for the 35-year-old Green, he's played in enough playoff games to this point to where he's seeing himself emerge on lists like these. However, the end goal remains at the top, as he and the Warriors eye their fifth title in the Steve Kerr era.
Related Articles
Brandin Podziemski's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 2
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 2
NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post Before Warriors-Rockets Game 2