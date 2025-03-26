Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Heat
The Golden State Warriors continued their road trip to face the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. A game that would be filled with emotions, whether anyone showed it or not, Jimmy Butler would make his much-anticipated return to the Kaseya Center to face his former team he led to two NBA Finals appearances. Unfortunately for Butler and the Warriors, it wasn't the result they wanted.
Without Steph Curry for the Warriors, the team's offense struggled as they suffered a 112-86 loss to the Heat. There weren't many positive takeaways from the game for Golden State, except one of their star veterans walked away making NBA history.
With three assists on the night, Draymond Green surpassed former Seattle Supersonics guard Nate McMillan on the all-time assists list to become 75th all-time (4,895 assists). Now, Green trails former teammate and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant (4,903 assists), who's currently less than 10 assists ahead of him.
While Green has been one of the top playmakers in the NBA in recent history, he didn't become much of a facilitator until his fourth year in the NBA. He jumped from 3.7 to 7.4 assists per game in 2015-16 and continued to facilitate for Golden State since. His highest season average remains 8.9 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.
All accomplishments aside, it's clear from his past comments that Green truly cares about chasing an NBA title this season alongside Butler and Curry. The team will look to end their losing streak on Friday when they face the New Orleans Pelicans, tipping off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr Announces Expected Steph Curry Return Date
Jimmy Butler's Candid Statement After Warriors' Blowout Loss to Heat
NBA Fans React to Bronny James' Play in Lakers-Warriors G League Game