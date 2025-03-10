Draymond Green Makes Warriors History

Inside The Warriors

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks back at the referee during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center.
The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships in the last decade, and while superstar point guard Steph Curry gets most of the credit, he could not have done it without some help. Co-stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green played a significant role in Golden State's success and will likely earn spots in the Hall of Fame for their contributions.

While Thompson left Golden State in the offseason, Green has stayed loyal to the Warriors since getting drafted 35th overall in 2012. Through 13 seasons, Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game with four All-Star and two All-NBA appearances.

Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center.

In Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons, Green cemented himself among the Warriors' best-ever. In 31 minutes, Green posted 12 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in a win over Detroit, making his way up the all-time Warriors rank.

With 4,859 career assists, Green has passed Guy Rodgers for the second-most assists in Warriors franchise history.

Green now trails only superstar teammate Steph Curry for the most assists in Warriors history, but Curry holds the majority of the franchise records. Green, a 6-foot-6 power forward, becoming the franchise's second leader in assists is a significant feat and proves his consistent value for the Warriors.

The 35-year-old forward could be nearing retirement but has undoubtedly cemented himself as a Warriors legend and future Hall of Famer.

