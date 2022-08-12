Draymond Green Playing for Pistons Could be a “Dream Come True”

Draymond Green has been thought of as the motor that makes the Warriors run red-hot. But he could be in the Motor City as his career winds down in the next few years.

According to a report from Heavy.com, Green has definite interest in playing for the Detroit Pistons if he were to leave Golden State. With cap issues looming, Green could realistically return to his home state and play for his hometown team.

"Green has always wanted to play for the [Detroit] Pistons at some point,” Jack Simone of Heavy.com said. "getting the chance to play for his hometown team would likely be a dream come true.”

Tasked with paying Green along with Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, who all sit at or near the end of their current contracts, the Warriors will be hit hard when it comes to their wallets. Recent estimates expect Golden State's luxury tax bill to soar near the $500 million range.

Still owed $27.6 million next season, that's where Green's departure could take place. And an NBA executive, who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes this could work.

“Draymond has always wanted to go there, he has always wanted to play for the Pistons," the executive told Deveney. "And they’ll have the cap space. It’s hard to see Draymond playing anywhere else outside Golden State but if it going to happen anywhere, Detroit would be a good bet."

While it would be a bitter end to an era for the Golden State Warriors fan base, this change of scenery would work for Green, who also attended Michigan State. As for now, Green remains a Warrior as the blue and gold look to chase another title this season.