Draymond Green Reacts to Brandon Clarke's Comments

As many expected he would, Draymond Green shared his thoughts on his ejection via a podcast episode shortly after the game. Golden State's defensive anchor did not agree with the decision to eject him, nor did his teammates; however, Brandon Clarke, the player who was fouled, had a different reaction.

When asked about Draymond's flagrant 2 foul that led to his ejection, Clarke said, "It’s not shocking that he did that. It’s something he’s done in the past... He’s been known for flagrant fouls in his career. I’ve watched him on TV my whole life it feels like, so I wasn’t really shocked." Upon hearing these comments, Draymond Green once again took to social media to share his response:

Clearly amused by what Clarke had to say, Draymond had a simple response. The veteran forward has certainly made a reputation for playing hard basketball, but Clarke seemed to imply that he is a dirty player. This Memphis Grizzlies team is one that has done a lot of talking this year, rubbing some the wrong way. While Draymond did not indicate any real discontent with Clarke's comments, he did seemingly find them amusing.

After stealing Game 1 on the road, the Warriors will look to grab a commanding 2-0 series lead before heading back to Golden State where they could have a chance to take a death grip on the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

