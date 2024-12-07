Draymond Green Reacts to Getting Benched for Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors fell 107-90 to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night on the second leg of their back-to-back. Despite welcoming back Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to the rotation, Golden State's offense couldn't convert while Anthony Edwards took over for Minnesota.
While Curry and Green returned, only Curry was reinserted into the starting lineup as head coach Steve Kerr said pre-game that he wanted to ease back Green following his calf injury and ride the hot hand of Jonathan Kuminga, who had 33 points the game prior. However, an announcement after the game informed fans that there would be changes going forward.
While it may have appeared as a one-game move, coach Kerr announced that going forward, Green will move to the bench in order for the team to best optimize Kuminga in the starting lineup.
When asked about it in his post-game press conference, Green said he told Kerr he had no problem with the move. He went on to say, "A lot of people in this organization including myself think he is next. So if he is next, at some point we gotta see it.”
Part of a draft class for Golden State that featured two lottery selections, the Warriors opted to take Kuminga from the G League Ignite over a college prospect like Franz Wagner, who went a pick later. While fans might be upset about the selection given the All-Star level Wagner has played at this season, the franchise wants to put Kuminga in the best position possible to prove his worth in his upcoming contract negotiations.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion