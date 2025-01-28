Draymond Green Reacts to Jimmy Butler's Post After Controversial Suspension
Despite leading the Miami Heat to three Eastern Conference Finals appearances in the last five years, star forward Jimmy Butler and the South Beach franchise have completely ruptured their relationship.
Butler has verbally requested a trade from the team multiple times, but Miami has not reciprocated the request and has held him on the roster. Rather than trading him, the Heat have suspended Butler three separate times, as the six-time All-Star most recently received an indefinite suspension after being told he would be removed from the starting lineup.
Via Shams Charania: "Jimmy Butler walked out of Heat shootaround this morning after being informed the team is planning not to start him -- with Haywood Highsmith starting -- moving forward, sources tell ESPN."
Butler took to Instagram to troll the franchise after the suspension, posting a video and tagging teammate Kevin Love in the caption, who has had fun on social media during the entire saga.
Many fans have reacted to Butler's post amid the absurd drama, but even Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green joined the crowd to comment on Butler's Instagram post. Green found Butler's post hilarious, commenting a handful of laughing emojis under the viral post.
Draymond Green: "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Butler's drama in Miami has sent soundwaves around the NBA, and many eagerly wait to see what will happen ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement