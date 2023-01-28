Draymond Green Reacts to Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic Battle

The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets had a fantastic battle on Saturday afternoon, with all eyes on the Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic matchup. The two big men are in the MVP conversation, and always deliver a show whenever they face off.

Contrary to how the modern NBA is played, both Jokic and Embiid do most of their damage in the post. Their back to the basket games are incredibly efficient and fun to watch. This is magnified when the officials allow them to play without calling a bunch of fouls, which is something Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green weighed in on:

The two big men went at it the entire game, with Embiid winning the individual matchup and the game. With 47 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, it was a truly dominant performance from Embiid. Jokic had a solid night himself, posting 24 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds, but it wasn't enough.

This was truly a statement game from Embiid, who put the 76ers on his back in every single way. It was a fun game to watch, and Warriors forward Draymond Green was particularly pleased with the way the officials allowed the two big men to bump down low without calling a bunch of fouls. Neither Embiid or Jokic dealt with foul trouble in this one, which allowed for a wire to wire battle between two of the game's best players.

