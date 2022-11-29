Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a monster performance on Monday night, pouring in 45 points against the Orlando Magic. It was a much needed win for the Nets, who pulled back to an even .500 again. The team has been trending in the right direction, and Durant is a big reason why.

Following the game, Durant was asked when he knows he's in rhythm for a performance like this, and he hilariously answered, "When I wake up." Durant's former teammate Draymond Green saw his answer, and shared his reaction on Twitter:

Green and Durant have a complicated history, but now seem to be on good terms after a rocky end to their time as teammates. The two have spoken about how poorly their situation was handled, but now seem to have moved beyond that. Both players have a level of respect for one another, and Green found Durant's postgame comments funny.

The Nets could use some more of this from Durant, who has helped keep the team afloat during so much uncertainty. Even with Kyrie Irving back, Durant's greatness will have to continue prevailing, as Brooklyn often goes how he goes. Fortunately for the Nets, he is in a special zone right now, and is a big reason why they were able to pull back to an even .500 again.

