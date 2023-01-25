Draymond Green Reacts to Lakers Trading For Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers made a trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimua, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green applauded the move on a recent podcast episode.

"I will say the Lakers won the trade," Green said. "I actually think Kendrick Nunn is going to go to Washington and play well. I think Kendrick Nunn is going to go to Washington and rediscover the Kendrick Nunn that we saw in Miami... But as of right now, as it stands, the Lakers won the trade."

On why he believes the Lakers won the trade, Green said, "Because the Lakers kind of have a logjam right there in the point guard spot with Dennis [Schröder], [Patrick Beverley]... and it just wasn't working out for Kendrick Nunn."

Recognizing that the Lakers must make moves while also thinking of their future, Green said, "I also felt like the Lakers know that they have to make some moves, and this is a way of doing it and still holding on to those two first-round picks that they haven't wanted to get rid of."

On Rui as a player, Green added, "The Rui trade is very good for the Lakers because any time you can get length and athleticism, it's always helpful. Rui can defend multiple positions, and Rui can stretch the floor and knock the three down."

It will be interesting to see what this move does for the Lakers, but Draymond Green likes it.

