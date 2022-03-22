Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reacts to LeBron's Big Game in Cleveland

Draymond Green Reacts to LeBron's Big Game in Cleveland

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wasn't surprised by Lakers star LeBron James dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers

David Liam Kyle | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wasn't surprised by Lakers star LeBron James dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers

It's always special whenever LeBron James returns to Cleveland. The Los Angeles Lakers star has done more for sports in that city than any athlete that came before or after him, and rightfully deserves a hero's welcome whenever he returns. With this additional motivation behind him, LeBron put up a monster triple-double in a win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

Putting up 38 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds on 59% from the floor, LeBron led the Lakers to victory in Cleveland. This was a win the team needed, as they continue to fight to maintain home-court advantage in that win or go home play-in game. With these stakes, combined with the atmosphere in Cleveland, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes nobody should have been surprised by what LeBron did.

In a post on his Instagram story that referenced LeBron's big night, Draymond Green said, "If you looked at the schedule in advance, you knew this was happening." Green, of course referring to LeBron's continued dominance over the Cavaliers since leaving for the Lakers, was not surprised by what transpired in that game.

With the win, the Lakers created a game of separation between them and the New Orleans Pelicans, who are threatening to overtake the Western Conference's 9th seed. It will be a crazy finish to the season, but if LeBron continues to play like this, his team will always have a chance.

NBA Releases Explanation For Controversial Warriors vs. Spurs Ending

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Him

Rudy Gobert Opens Up About Draymond Green Beef

lebron-love
News

Draymond Green Reacts to LeBron's Big Game in Cleveland

By Joey Linn49 seconds ago
USATSI_17941305_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Releases Explanation For Controversial Warriors vs. Spurs Ending

By Farbod Esnaashari19 hours ago
Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Gary Payton II to Return for Warriors against Orlando

By C.J. Peterson20 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Golden State Warriors React to Draymond Green's Ejection Vs. Spurs

By C.J. PetersonMar 21, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to "Bizarre" Ending in Warriors' loss to Spurs

By C.J. PetersonMar 21, 2022
1200x0
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Him

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022
Stephen-Curry
News

Steph Curry Gives Update on Injury

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022
90
News

Rudy Gobert Opens Up About Draymond Green Beef

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022
Dejounte-Murray-Draymond-GETTY-1237017986
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022