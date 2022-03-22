Draymond Green Reacts to LeBron's Big Game in Cleveland

It's always special whenever LeBron James returns to Cleveland. The Los Angeles Lakers star has done more for sports in that city than any athlete that came before or after him, and rightfully deserves a hero's welcome whenever he returns. With this additional motivation behind him, LeBron put up a monster triple-double in a win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

Putting up 38 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds on 59% from the floor, LeBron led the Lakers to victory in Cleveland. This was a win the team needed, as they continue to fight to maintain home-court advantage in that win or go home play-in game. With these stakes, combined with the atmosphere in Cleveland, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes nobody should have been surprised by what LeBron did.

In a post on his Instagram story that referenced LeBron's big night, Draymond Green said, "If you looked at the schedule in advance, you knew this was happening." Green, of course referring to LeBron's continued dominance over the Cavaliers since leaving for the Lakers, was not surprised by what transpired in that game.

With the win, the Lakers created a game of separation between them and the New Orleans Pelicans, who are threatening to overtake the Western Conference's 9th seed. It will be a crazy finish to the season, but if LeBron continues to play like this, his team will always have a chance.

Related Articles

NBA Releases Explanation For Controversial Warriors vs. Spurs Ending

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Him

Rudy Gobert Opens Up About Draymond Green Beef