Draymond Green Reacts to LeBron's Tweet During 76ers vs. Nets Game

NBA fans everywhere were excited for Thursday night's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. With the two teams facing off for the first time since making a blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden, the storylines were everywhere for this game. With so much attention placed on James Harden and Ben Simmons, the rivalry between Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid often went undiscussed.

During the first half of this game, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid were battling it out on both ends. The two superstars have some history, with the most recent edition of their rivalry coming at the end of December. Durant and Embiid exchanged some words following the 76ers win over Brooklyn that night, and when asked postgame what happened, Durant said, "If you've been watching Joel and I play against each other, it's been like that every game. Even the All-Star game. We just respect each other so much, that natural competitive fire comes out. It's the name of the game... We love competition, and this is only going to make it better."

The start of Thursday's game was no different, as Durant and Embiid exchanged words following an and-one Embiid finished over KD. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James weighed in on the exchange, Tweeting, "I love that the refs let KD and JE talk that talk to each other and didn’t TECH them up! That’s DOPE!! Understanding the assignment."

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was in agreement with LeBron, Tweeting, "How it should be! Always! Fans would pay to see that, not Double Ts." The Golden State Warriors have the nightcap of TNT's Thursday night double header, and while Green will still be out with injury, he took time to share his thoughts on the highly anticipated Nets vs. 76ers contest.

The Nets and 76ers may very well match up with one another in a first-round playoff series, which would give fans an extended look at one of the most thrilling individual matchups in the league.

