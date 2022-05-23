Draymond Green Reacts to Refereeing Issues in Game 3

Draymond Green may be the most vocal NBA player when it comes to arguing calls with officials.

Sunday night, the Warriors' star forward voiced his displeasure with crew chief Marc Davis and his crew of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Earning a technical foul that stemmed from regular chirping with he refs, Green thinks it helped fuel his second half performance.

"I got a tech for saying 'that's wack,'" Green said after the game. "So yeah, I was pissed off but thanks. That helped me play a lot better. I appreciate it."

Green's frustration began in the second quarter as Stephen Curry threw a wild pass to the Michigan State product who was near half court. Getting back over the line to catch the ball, Green was called for an over-and-back violation, much to his displeasure.

"I got really upset," Green said. "It clearly wasn't a back court."

After what appeared to be a botched call, Green began to argue with Davis, who dished out a technical. But it wasn't over there as Green pushed the limits, walking the line of a second technical which would have resulted in an ejection — his second of the postseason.

"That's ridiculous!" Green reportedly shouted at Davis. "This ain't about you!"

According to Green, though, this spat with Davis provided the fuel to turn his game around, particularly in the second half. Before that point, Green had had three turnovers and had scored just two points.

He finished the game with 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting and dished out five assists.