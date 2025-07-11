Draymond Green Reacts to Suns New Coaching Hire
The Golden State Warriors struck gold when they landed Michigan State forward Draymond Green with the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Even though Green was a star in his senior year with the Spartans, questions about his true position and size left many wondering what his future could look like at the next level.
However, the investment paid off big time, as Green has anchored Golden State for over a decade en route to four NBA titles. While many now see him as a Warrior, he still shows love for those who come from Michigan State. In response to the Phoenix Suns hiring Mateen Cleaves to their coaching staff, a former Spartan, Green took to social media to react.
"Because it makes the most sense! Watch!" Green replied to a post on his story talking about the Suns hiring Cleaves. After Mat Ishbia bought the Suns in 2023, he's made a point to appoint former Michigan State alumnus to his team. Cleaves is the latest addition, who was an All-American during the 1999-2000 season.
Green has also shown support to other NBA players who come from Michigan State, including Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though the two have gone head-to-head several times, as recently as the Play-In Tournament, Green doesn't shy away from showing respect to him.
Cleaves is just the latest addition to this Suns team, looking to turn things around going into next season, after they changed up the roster drastically by trading away Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. With Bradley Beal expected to be bought out, according to reports, it should be a new look Suns team next year.
