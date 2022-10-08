Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reacts to Video of His Punch Leaking

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green Reacts to Video of His Punch Leaking

Draymond Green was not happy that the Golden State Warriors practice footage leaked
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Draymond Green addressed the media on Saturday morning following the video footage of his fight with Jordan Poole leaking. Green shared a lengthy apology that included specific apologies to Poole and his family. According to Green, he has apologized to his own family as well, for the embarrassment he caused them.

While it is yet to be determined how things will ultimately play out following this incident, Green said everything he needed to say on Saturday. Apologizing to everybody from Poole to the fans, Green vowed to be better, and didn't shy away from his actions.

In addition to his apology, Green also shared his disappointment with the video being leaked, saying, "I thought it was bulls**t. No other video leaks from practice." While Green was upset that the video hit the internet, he admitted that he watched it several times, and agrees with how bad it looks.

"When I watch the video, I'm like this looks awful," Draymond said. "This looks even worse than I thought it was. It's pathetic."

Clearly upset that the video was leaked, Draymond thanked the Warriors organization for taking the matter seriously, and launching an immediate investigation. While he was not happy that the video was released, Green still kept much of his press conference focused on the inexcusable nature of his actions.

With punishment still to be determined, fans will have to wait to see if Green will be playing on opening night. The Warriors have a lot to sort out, and much of it starts with Green's ability to regain trust from his teammates.

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Video of His Punch Leaking

By Joey Linn
92ec313c-e4fb-429c-bcb2-386acf733a7a-draymond
News

Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Punching Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice

By Joey Linn
Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the first quarter of game four in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch 'Changes Everything' for Warriors

By Joey Linn
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Knicks Player Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15730218_168390270_lowres
News

Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17886698_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Draymond Green's Shocking Punch to Jordan Poole Leaked

By Farbod Esnaashari
Stephen-Curry-Jordan-Poole
News

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18017371_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green's Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17226019_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Warriors Players Expect Disciplinary Action on Draymond Green For Fight

By Farbod Esnaashari