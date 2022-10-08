Draymond Green Reacts to Video of His Punch Leaking

Draymond Green addressed the media on Saturday morning following the video footage of his fight with Jordan Poole leaking. Green shared a lengthy apology that included specific apologies to Poole and his family. According to Green, he has apologized to his own family as well, for the embarrassment he caused them.

While it is yet to be determined how things will ultimately play out following this incident, Green said everything he needed to say on Saturday. Apologizing to everybody from Poole to the fans, Green vowed to be better, and didn't shy away from his actions.

In addition to his apology, Green also shared his disappointment with the video being leaked, saying, "I thought it was bulls**t. No other video leaks from practice." While Green was upset that the video hit the internet, he admitted that he watched it several times, and agrees with how bad it looks.

"When I watch the video, I'm like this looks awful," Draymond said. "This looks even worse than I thought it was. It's pathetic."

Clearly upset that the video was leaked, Draymond thanked the Warriors organization for taking the matter seriously, and launching an immediate investigation. While he was not happy that the video was released, Green still kept much of his press conference focused on the inexcusable nature of his actions.

With punishment still to be determined, fans will have to wait to see if Green will be playing on opening night. The Warriors have a lot to sort out, and much of it starts with Green's ability to regain trust from his teammates.

