Draymond Green Reacts to Viral LeBron James Statement
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has cemented himself as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, doing so through 22 years of dominance. However, James claims that he did not have a basketball trainer until he was a few years into his NBA career, which is a shock compared to how young basketball players approach the game now.
"I didn't have a 'basketball trainer' until second, third, maybe fourth year in the NBA," James said on his Mind the Game podcast. "My basketball training was just being on the court. Let's just go hoop."
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently responded to James' take on the need for basketball trainers on his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.
"LeBron discusses how the next generation are relying more on basketball trainers instead of just playing the game, and I agree with that. I didn't learn how to do a proper individual workout until I got to college," Green said.
"Growing up, I'm going to hoop. 'Where is the nearest run? Drop me off I'll play all day.' The nuances and things you figure out about the game, it's different when somebody just putting you in a position, telling you to do this move. How do you use your creativity?" Green continued.
"I feel like basketball used to be a poor man's game... Now it's a rich kid game... There's no imagination. Everybody's doing the same thing. And I think a lot of that is due sometimes to having trainers."
The basketball world has certainly changed over the years, and more players at the high school level are focusing far more on development and getting to the league than simply playing the game.