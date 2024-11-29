Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Viral Moment With Victor Wembanyama

Golden State Warriors forward was able to laugh about his viral picture with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Logan Struck

Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in front of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in front of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors were hit by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs last week, taking a 104-94 loss at home. Wemby, a 7-foot-3 phenom, was too much for the Warriors to handle, dropping game-highs with 25 points, 9 assists, and 3 blocks.

Wembanyama has been exceptional this season, averaging 23.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game. The 20-year-old big man from France has taken the league by storm, and last week's win over the Warriors gave fans a memorable moment.

As four-time All-Star Draymond Green attempted to defend Wembanyama, a picture of the Spurs big man towering over Green has gone viral.

Via Legion Hoops: "This photo of Wemby x Dray"

Green, a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, looked like a child standing next to the San Antonio giant, but the Warriors star was able to laugh about it after.

On the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green joked about his viral moment with Wembanyama.

"It's crazy," Green told Baron Davis. "You know what, I can't say what I was going to say because it's a pause. But, I saw this picture. I'm like 'Yo, the top of my head is at bro's nipple.'"

Wemby will certainly have many of these moments throughout his career, as he completely towers over most of his competitors. Not only did Wemby make Green look tiny, but he also got the best of him in the 10-point win.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News