Draymond Green Reacts to Viral Moment With Victor Wembanyama
The Golden State Warriors were hit by Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs last week, taking a 104-94 loss at home. Wemby, a 7-foot-3 phenom, was too much for the Warriors to handle, dropping game-highs with 25 points, 9 assists, and 3 blocks.
Wembanyama has been exceptional this season, averaging 23.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game. The 20-year-old big man from France has taken the league by storm, and last week's win over the Warriors gave fans a memorable moment.
As four-time All-Star Draymond Green attempted to defend Wembanyama, a picture of the Spurs big man towering over Green has gone viral.
Via Legion Hoops: "This photo of Wemby x Dray"
Green, a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, looked like a child standing next to the San Antonio giant, but the Warriors star was able to laugh about it after.
On the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green joked about his viral moment with Wembanyama.
"It's crazy," Green told Baron Davis. "You know what, I can't say what I was going to say because it's a pause. But, I saw this picture. I'm like 'Yo, the top of my head is at bro's nipple.'"
Wemby will certainly have many of these moments throughout his career, as he completely towers over most of his competitors. Not only did Wemby make Green look tiny, but he also got the best of him in the 10-point win.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'