Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors Losing Three Players

The Golden State Warriors begun free agency by losing Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Otto Porter Jr. to other teams. With GP2 going to Portland, JTA going to the Lakers, and OPJ going to Toronto, the Warriors watched three players from their championship roster go elsewhere. Golden State has since retained Kevon Looney, and signed Donte DiVincenzo, but their inability to retain Porter and Payton will certainly be felt.

With the news that Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Otto Porter Jr. would be going elsewhere, Draymond Green shared individual posts on his Instagram story congratulating his former teammates:

Congratulating Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Otto Porter Jr. not only on their new opportunities, but also their championship rings, Draymond is proud of his former teammates. There is always a connection that will exist between teammates who won titles together, and while these three may be on to new teams, they will always be connected to Draymond and the rest of the 2022 Warriors team.

The Warriors have done well to retain Looney and sign DiVincenzo, but they will certainly miss the contributions their former players provided. Each member of the 2021-22 Warriors team played a part in their successful season, whether it was a big role in the playoffs or a small role during the regular season, each member of the roster had a big moment at some point during the year.

